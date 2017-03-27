News | Guest MINDSETTERa Kenney: Why is Pare Still Working
Once again I'm forced to ask why is Steven Pare still working as the Public Safety Commissioner in the City of Providence? He's proven to be anything but an effective leader in Providence, particularly with the Fire Department. A single person simply cannot adequately function as both Commissioner and Fire Chief in a city the size of Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
