News | Guest MINDSETTERa Kenney: Why ...

News | Guest MINDSETTERa Kenney: Why is Pare Still Working

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Go Local

Once again I'm forced to ask why is Steven Pare still working as the Public Safety Commissioner in the City of Providence? He's proven to be anything but an effective leader in Providence, particularly with the Fire Department. A single person simply cannot adequately function as both Commissioner and Fire Chief in a city the size of Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... 3 hr Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Mar 26 Crystal Barnett 61
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC