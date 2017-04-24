News | Former RI Real Estate Attorney, Mortgage Loan Originator Sentenced to Federal Prison for F...
A former Rhode Island real estate attorney and a mortgage loan originator will serve time in federal prison for a mortgage fraud and identity theft scheme. Former real estate attorney Louis Marandola, 42, of Providence and former licensed loan originator Brian McCaffrey, 38, of Warwick, have been sentenced to 48 and 18 months in federal prison respectively, followed by 3 years supervised release for their part in a scheme to get money they were not entitled to from financial institutions and individuals through mortgage loans, residential property sales and feels.
