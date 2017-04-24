News | Elorza Administration, Zurier ...

News | Elorza Administration, Zurier Defend Suboxone Clinic on Providence's East Side

City Councilman Sam Zurier along with city and state officials were at Hope High School Monday night to discuss the new Suboxone clinic going in on the East Side. Elorza administration officials and Providence City Councilman Sam Zurier defended the contentious Suboxone clinic planned on the East Side of Providence near Thayer Street, at a neighborhood meeting at Hope High School on Monday night.

