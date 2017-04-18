News | Does RIPTA's $400,000 "Safe Tu...

News | Does RIPTA's $400,000 "Safe Turn Alert" System Work?

A GoLocal review of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority's new "safe turn alert" system raises concerns about the deployment of the $400,000 in Rhode Island. RIPTA has been under scrutiny and faces numerous lawsuits tied to deaths and accidents, and the agency has refused to turn over accident records to the media or to the attorneys, for the family of the 9-year-old girl killed by a RIPTA bus on Smith Street in 2015.

