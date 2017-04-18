News | Blue Cross Moving Hundreds of Workers Out of Providence -...
Despite making promises to the City of Providence in 2007 to centralize its work force in its gleaming $125 million tower, Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI confirmed late Tuesday that it will be moving more than 125 jobs out of Providence to East Providence. The Blue Cross Tower is assessed at $46 million, but only pays a portion of its tax obligation because of a generous twenty-year tax stabilization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Mon
|brizee442
|107
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC