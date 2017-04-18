News | Blue Cross Moving Hundreds of Workers Out of Providence -...

News | Blue Cross Moving Hundreds of ...

Despite making promises to the City of Providence in 2007 to centralize its work force in its gleaming $125 million tower, Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI confirmed late Tuesday that it will be moving more than 125 jobs out of Providence to East Providence. The Blue Cross Tower is assessed at $46 million, but only pays a portion of its tax obligation because of a generous twenty-year tax stabilization.

