New process for combating germs: tail...

New process for combating germs: tailored antimicrobial coatings

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Science, Industry and Business

The Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP is one of the leading institutions for collaborative research and development in thin-film technologies and electron-beam applications. The developed technologies are being effectively successfully employed in the fight against germs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science, Industry and Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 16 hr Tferr75 62
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Providence County was issued at April 05 at 12:31PM EDT

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC