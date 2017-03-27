More
Rhode Island's congressional delegation says Women & Infants Hospital in Providence will receive the funding through the National Institutes of Health Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence program, to boost interdisciplinary research related to women's reproductive health. Women & Infants will integrate the research of investigators in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, to establish a collaborative research environment and study a number of health conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 26
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC