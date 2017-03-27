Rhode Island's congressional delegation says Women & Infants Hospital in Providence will receive the funding through the National Institutes of Health Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence program, to boost interdisciplinary research related to women's reproductive health. Women & Infants will integrate the research of investigators in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, to establish a collaborative research environment and study a number of health conditions.

