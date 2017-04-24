Mayors grapple with grant threat afte...

Mayors grapple with grant threat after meeting with Sessions

Mayors from several U.S. cities threatened with the loss of federal grants emerged from a meeting with the attorney general Tuesday saying they remain confused about how to prove their police aren't prohibited from cooperating with immigration authorities - a requirement for the money. The Justice Department has warned some jurisdictions that they could lose some law enforcement grant money if they don't prove their local police and sheriffs are able to share information with federal immigration authorities about the citizenship status of people in their custody.

