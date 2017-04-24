Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after DUI that killed 22-year-old woman
WOONSOCKET, R.I. Johnny Sak, 25, of Providence, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2015 crash that killed Alexandra Patten-Parenteau, 22. For the DUI death of Patten-Parenteau, Sak was given the maximum sentence of 15 years to serve and 10 years suspended with probation. "Another tragic story of a child who will grow up without a mother, who was killed at the hands of a drunk driver," said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.
