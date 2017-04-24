Man sentenced to 15 years in prison a...

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after DUI that killed 22-year-old woman

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

WOONSOCKET, R.I. Johnny Sak, 25, of Providence, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2015 crash that killed Alexandra Patten-Parenteau, 22. For the DUI death of Patten-Parenteau, Sak was given the maximum sentence of 15 years to serve and 10 years suspended with probation. "Another tragic story of a child who will grow up without a mother, who was killed at the hands of a drunk driver," said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar '17 innocent one 117
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC