Live Videos | LIVE: The Voice Star Johnny Gates Coming to Providence
West Warwick Native Johnny Gates rose to fame in his time on The Voice and now he's working on writing new music. Gates says he says thankful for support from his friends and family back home and he's looking forward to getting back on the road and touring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|Tferr75
|62
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC