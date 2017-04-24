Live Videos | LIVE: Sweet, Healthy Treats with Local Author Christine Chitnis
Providence based author Christine Chitnis believes in using natural, unrefined sweeteners to develop delicious desserts. That's the basis of her book Icy Creamy Healthy Sweet where she features 75 dessert recipes that are free from refined sugar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC