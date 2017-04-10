Live Videos | LIVE: New Study Shows Providence Air More Polluted Than Other New England Cities
According to a new report from Environment Rhode Island Research & Policy Center, Our Health at Risk: Why Are Millions of Americans Still Breathing Unhealthy Air? people in the Providence metropolitan area experienced 48 days with elevated smog pollution and 112 days with elevated soot pollution in 2015. Morgan Folger with Environment Rhode Island says Providence had more bad air days in 2015 than Boston, Worcester, or New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Thu
|sdicenso814
|103
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Thu
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC