Live Videos | LIVE: New Study Shows Providence Air More Polluted Than Other New England Cities

According to a new report from Environment Rhode Island Research & Policy Center, Our Health at Risk: Why Are Millions of Americans Still Breathing Unhealthy Air? people in the Providence metropolitan area experienced 48 days with elevated smog pollution and 112 days with elevated soot pollution in 2015. Morgan Folger with Environment Rhode Island says Providence had more bad air days in 2015 than Boston, Worcester, or New Haven.

