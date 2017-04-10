Live Videos | LIVE: Grammy Award Winning Tavares Talks About Performing on Bee Gee's Concert on CBS

The Tavares brothers , who grew up in the Fox Point neighborhood of Providence, will sing the song that earned them a Grammy, "More Than A Woman" with Jason Darulo at a Tribute to the Bee Gee's concert that airs on CBS April 16. Ralph Tavares says it was an honor playing with artists and it was great to be back seeing people he hadn't seen in years. Some of the performers in the Tribute to the Bee Gee's include Barry Gibb, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, Nick Jonas and Little Big Town.

