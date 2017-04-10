Live Videos | LIVE: Grammy Award Winn...

Live Videos | LIVE: Grammy Award Winning Tavares Talks About Performing on Bee Gee's Concert on CBS

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Go Local

The Tavares brothers , who grew up in the Fox Point neighborhood of Providence, will sing the song that earned them a Grammy, "More Than A Woman" with Jason Darulo at a Tribute to the Bee Gee's concert that airs on CBS April 16. Ralph Tavares says it was an honor playing with artists and it was great to be back seeing people he hadn't seen in years. Some of the performers in the Tribute to the Bee Gee's include Barry Gibb, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, Nick Jonas and Little Big Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 4 Tferr75 62
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC