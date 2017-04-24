Live Videos | Former Cranston Mayor Blasts Fung, Raimondo and City of Providence
Former Cranston Mayor Steve Laffey appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday, and took Providence officials - as well as current Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and Governor Gina Raimondo -- to task for the state's performance, and their political futures. Of Fung, he said, "All the opponents will do is play the state police report that remind everybody that he should resign."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
