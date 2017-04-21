Lifestyle | 5 Live Music Musts - April 21, 2017
Our weekly column "5 Live Music Musts" features great tunes around Providence this weekend. We've got Indie, R&B, jam bands, some modern Soul, and the 10th annual Record Store Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 17
|brizee442
|107
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC