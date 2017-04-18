Lifespan announces potential privacy ...

Lifespan announces potential privacy breach

PROVIDENCE, RI Lifespan officials say they are investigating the theft of an employee laptop that may have contained patient information. ABC6 News learned on Friday that an unencrypted employee MacBook, that was not password protected, as well as several other items were stolen on February 25th, 2017.

