Lifespan announces potential privacy breach
PROVIDENCE, RI Lifespan officials say they are investigating the theft of an employee laptop that may have contained patient information. ABC6 News learned on Friday that an unencrypted employee MacBook, that was not password protected, as well as several other items were stolen on February 25th, 2017.
