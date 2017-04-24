Kingwood resident receives Masters of Science degree
LaChell Christina Miller, of Kingwood Township, received her Masters of Science in Nutrition from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Morristown. In 2009, Miller received her B.S., Magna Cum Laude in Culinary Nutrition and Biological Science from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.
