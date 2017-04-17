Investigation leads Providence Police to machine gun, drugs, $20k

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Providence Police seized heroin, fentanyl, $21,000 in drug proceeds, and six firearms, including a machine gun with an attached silencer, after a year-long investigation in the Chad Brown neighborhood of Providence. Edward Trinidad, 29, Kevin Arroyo, 29, General Jones, 30, and Lawrence M. Crowell, 31, were indicted by a federal grand jury and detained in federal custody.

