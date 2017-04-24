Injured Providence Firefighter files ...

Injured Providence Firefighter files grievance against city over not being promoted

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Injured Providence Firefighter Joseph Fontaine has filed a grievance against the city claiming he was unfairly passed over for a promotion to Battalion Chief. "Unfortunately, my client is not being allowed to enjoy a moment in his distinguished career; a right which he is entitled to enjoy with his fellow serviceman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar '17 Foxy lady 1 6
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC