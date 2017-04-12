In 'Exes,' The Losses Pile Up Like Ne...

In 'Exes,' The Losses Pile Up Like New England Snowdrifts

Max Winter's powerful but bleak debut novel is about missing people: people who are missing, and the sons, brothers, friends, lovers, and classmates who feel their absence and miss them. Exes is propelled by the efforts of its troubled principal narrator, Clay Blackall, to piece together the last ten years of his younger brother Eli's life - which he missed because they were estranged.

