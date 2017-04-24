Hundreds Show for Providence People's Climate March
Hundreds of people gathering at the State House today aiming to show local lawmakers they want to see solutions to the climate crisis. The rally in Providence this afternoon was just 1 of hundreds happening nationwide.
