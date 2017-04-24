Historic homes to be marked in Somerset
The Historical Commission continued its discussion last Wednesday about a program in which people would be able to buy plaques to mark historically significance houses or structures in town. The Historical Commission would have to give an approval for a plaque to be put on a house or building, based on criteria that will be outlined beforehand.
