High-frequency bus corridor planned for downtown Providence
A decade-old plan to revive streetcars in Providence has evolved into a new $17 million high-frequency downtown bus corridor. City and state planners say seven existing Rhode Island Public Transit Agency bus lines will be funneled into a 1.4-mile route that runs from the Providence train station to a group of hospitals on the city's upper South Side.
