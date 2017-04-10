Heart attack deaths rise when a large marathon is in town
A new study of cities hosting the largest U.S. marathons has found that the odds of dying if you have a heart attack or cardiac arrest jump 13 percent the day the race is run. The authors think that's because blocked streets and traffic congestion add precious minutes to the time it takes for rescue units to get to the hospital.
