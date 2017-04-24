Free Fishing Weekend announced; over 10,000 trout added to RI waters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Free Fishing Weekend will take place Saturday, May 6th to Sunday, May 7th at six different areas across the state. The bodies of water participating in the event are Peck Pond in Burrillville, Browning Mill Pond in Exeter, Silver Spring Lake in North Kingstown, Upper Melville Pond in Portsmouth, Meadowbrook Pond in Richmond, and Shippee Sawmill Pond in Foster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.