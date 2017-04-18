Federal investigators request UHIP documents
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Federal investigators are demanding invoices and other documents concerning UHIP, the state's benefits system, in relation to an ongoing federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential "false claims" and or "false statements" in connection with payments submitted to the U.S. government.
