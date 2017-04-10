FBI arrests 16 in major RI heroin ring
PROVIDENCE, RI Sixteen people have been arrested by FBI agents after a large-scale heroin ring bust in multiple Rhode Island cities. A nearly 200 page affidavit obtained by ABC6 News Wednesday afternoon revealed three brothers were considered ring leaders of the drug trafficking scheme, referred to as the Valdez Drug Trafficking Organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|Tferr75
|62
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC