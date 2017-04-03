East Providence 5th grader named 'Governor for a Day'
Gov. Gina Raimondo says she selected 11-year-old Mianna Gonsalves as this year's winner of her Women's History Month essay contest from among hundreds of submissions. Gonsalves wrote in her essay that she would like to create a statewide student council for students in grades 3 through 8 that would allow students to discuss school issues and concerns they would like to work together to change.
