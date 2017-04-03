East Providence 5th grader named 'Gov...

East Providence 5th grader named 'Governor for a Day'

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she selected 11-year-old Mianna Gonsalves as this year's winner of her Women's History Month essay contest from among hundreds of submissions. Gonsalves wrote in her essay that she would like to create a statewide student council for students in grades 3 through 8 that would allow students to discuss school issues and concerns they would like to work together to change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 4 Tferr75 62
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC