Dublin Airport announces nine new routes for summer schedule

Five new long-haul routes will be launched in the coming weeks with Aer Lingus adding Miami to its route network, Delta Air Lines starting new services to Boston, and Norwegian launching two new routes to the US - to Stewart International New York State and Providence, Rhode Island. "We are continuously working with existing and new airlines to add new and exciting destinations to our route network," said Dublin Airport managing director, Vincent Harrison.

