Curbing alcohol to fight HIV could save money in Kenya
PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] -- Public health research shows that alcohol may be a factor in more than 13 percent of deaths due to infectious diseases, including HIV. Drinking undermines the fight against the virus in two main ways, researchers have found: it makes transmission through risky sex more likely and undermines health by relaxing the rigor with which infected people take virus-suppressing medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|Tferr75
|62
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC