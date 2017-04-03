Clinician-Researcher to Lead New Bone Marrow Transplantation Initiative

Hematologist-oncologist Ahmad Samer Al-Homsi MD, MBA, will lead a new bone marrow transplantation program at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center for treating blood-borne cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma , and potentially utilize transplantation as an adjunct to immunotherapy for solid tumors. He also will investigate ways to reduce graft-versus-host disease , in which immune cells in donated blood and marrow attack the tissues of a recipient.

