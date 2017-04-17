City Council passes legislation to end racial profiling, strengthen police accountability
PROVIDENCE, R.I. The Providence City Council Committee on Ordinances approved the Community Safety Act Monday, a community-driven, comprehensive ordinance that codifies into law the best practices in police conduct from around the country. "Although this process has been long, the result is tremendously worthwhile," said Councilwoman Harris.
