Care New England merging with Partners Healthcare
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Care New England Health System announced Wednesday that it has elected to join Partners Healthcare of Massachusetts. The Board of Directors from Care New England has selected Partners after reviewing over 12 state, regional, and national organizations.
