Business | Providence Ranks as Worst ...

Business | Providence Ranks as Worst City in U.S. for Hispanic Entrepreneurs - Again

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Go Local

According to a recent study completed by WalletHub , Providence ranks 150th out of 150 ranked cities when it comes to Hispanic entrepreneurs. "Expect the Hispanic and Latino community's contributions to the U.S. economy to be nothing short of monumental in the coming decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Tue Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Tue Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar '17 Foxy lady 1 6
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC