Business | PawSox Chair Lucchino: Vision is for "Public Park" in Pawtucket

Pawtucket Red Sox Chairman Larry Lucchino told a crowd of over 100 at Slater Mill on Monday that the ball club has a "strong preference" to stay in Pawtucket -- but offered few additional details to attendees. Lucchino's remarks came during a forum hosted by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien along with the Pawtucket Foundation, to discuss Pawtucket's "20/20 downtown development vision" with local business and property owners to get their input.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.