Business | NEW: Fogarty Building Demolition Halted in Providence Amidst Questions
The demolition of the Fogarty Building has been halted in Providence, with the developer refusing to answer questions as to why. "I've heard several reasons why it stopped, and why it's not moving forward right now," said Providence City Council President Luis Aponte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Mon
|brizee442
|107
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC