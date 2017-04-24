Business | Bristol County Savings Ban...

Business | Bristol County Savings Bank Names Ali Vice President of Commercial Lending

Ali will be responsible for the development and management of the commercial loan and deposit relationships in the Rhode Island Region and will work out of the Bank's Pawtucket office. Before joining Bristol County Savings Bank, Ali held numerous positions with Santander Bank including Market Manager/Team Leader - Business Banking in Boston, Massachusetts; Vice President/Relationship Manager - Business Banking, Providence, Rhode Island; and Small Business Relationship Manager, also in Providence.

