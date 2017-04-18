Brown University Uses - Gender-Inclusive' - They' for Acceptance Letters
Brown University is now using "gender-inclusive" pronouns on acceptance letters, adding to a growing list of transgender policies. The Ivy League school is confusing potential students by using the pronouns "they" and "them" for men and women, writes the Wall Street Journal's James Freeman.
