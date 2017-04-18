Brown looks to military bases for potential students
Brown University says it has signed a memorandum with the Defense Department so it can talk to service members at military bases about attending the university. The Ivy League university in Providence, Rhode Island, says one of its admissions officers visited Norfolk, Virginia, but couldn't go to the Navy base because Brown wasn't certified to reach out to potential students at military facilities.
