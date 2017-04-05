Baby in critical condition at the hospital; parents charged

Trauma can leave people shaken for the rest of their lives, so how can we be good friends and loved one to others who are suffering? PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence couple appeared in court Tuesday after city police said their infant son was hospitalized with critical injuries including more than a dozen fractures to the arms, legs, ribs and skull. Police said Olalekan Olawusi, 40, called 911 on Monday afternoon from his Constitution Street home to report that his child was "dying."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.