Authorities: 1-year-old OK after fall from 2nd-story window
Authorities in Rhode Island say a 1-year-old girl was not badly hurt after she fell out of a second-story window in Providence. Authorities say the child was crawling on the back of some furniture Friday when she pushed on the screen, which gave way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC