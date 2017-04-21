About-Face on 'Obesity Paradox': Extr...

About-Face on 'Obesity Paradox': Extra Fat Does Raise Risk of Death

18 hrs ago

Being overweight or obese at some point in adulthood may increase the risk of early death, a new study finds. The findings contradict the so-called " obesity paradox ," a phenomenon seen in previous studies in which overweight people seemed to have a reduced risk of early death compared to those who were of normal weight.

