ABC6 Legal Analyst on Hernandez trial: "It truly is a once in a lifetime verdict"
Providence, RI "Stunning, astonished, surprised, unbelievable..." was Attorney Ken Schreiber's first reaction to hearing the 'not guilty' verdict Friday, in the Aaron Hernandez double murder trial. The verdict came down after 37 hours of deliberation.
