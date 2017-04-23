A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Reform Carries National Implications
Visionary police reforms in Providence, Rhode Island, provide an example for the rest of the country to follow. After three years of sustained community mobilization and advocacy, the Providence City Council in Rhode Island voted this Thursday to unanimously approve among the most visionary set of policing reforms proposed around the country to protect civil rights and civil liberties, including digital liberties.
