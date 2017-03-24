What struggling Illinois should learn from fellow blue state Rhode Island's success

Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers her State of the State address to lawmakers and guests in the House Chamber at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers her State of the State address to lawmakers and guests in the House Chamber at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Can a heavily Democratic state plagued by slow growth, crippled by a pension crisis and burdened by ruinous public-sector finances find a path to economic stability and success? Yes, if we're talking about scrappy Rhode Island. Not at all sure, if we're talking Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.