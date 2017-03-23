Water main break in East Providence, delivery truck sinks through pavement
Sources tell ABC6 News the delivery truck sank through the weakened pavement around 3:00 p.m., and that water was seen bubbling up from the pavement on Almeida Ave a couple hours prior.
