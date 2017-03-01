Watch Wisconsinites Protest Paul Ryan...

Watch Wisconsinites Protest Paul Ryan Through FaceTime

Wisconsinites say that House Speaker Paul Ryan did not hold any town hall meetings with constituents during the congressional recess last week. Constituents of Rep. Paul Ryan and other Wisconsinites found a creative way to join progressive activists who were protesting the House speaker during his visit to Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.

