Watch Wisconsinites Protest Paul Ryan Through FaceTime
Wisconsinites say that House Speaker Paul Ryan did not hold any town hall meetings with constituents during the congressional recess last week. Constituents of Rep. Paul Ryan and other Wisconsinites found a creative way to join progressive activists who were protesting the House speaker during his visit to Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 27
|granny
|58
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC