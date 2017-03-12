Veteran homelessness: Trump's budget could hurt efforts
In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, U.S. Navy veteran Stephen Matthews sits for a photograph in the bedroom of a relative's home in Warwick, R.I., where he and his family lived after being evicted from their home. Through federal assistance, Matthews received a voucher that would pay about two-thirds of his rent, and found a place to live in late December after a six-month search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|Sun
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Sun
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Sun
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC