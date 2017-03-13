Two charged in connection with alleged pistol-whipping in Kelley Square

Police say they arrested two on firearms charges and recovered a loaded handgun following a reported pistol-whipping at a Kelley Square gas station early Sunday morning. Alfonso Merced, 31, and Yasmin Vazquez, 32, both of 150 Donelson St., Providence, R.I., were each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in a felony, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to police.

