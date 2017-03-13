Textron Acquires Arctic Cat, Rebrands Bad Boy Off-Road

These are exciting times in the powersports industry, coming off Polaris' acquisition of off-road-accessories giant 4 Wheel Parts , commercial utility vehicle company Textron has announced its acquisition of Minnesota-based recreational vehicle manufacturer Arctic Cat. While you may not be familiar with the Textron name itself, you'll instantly recognize many of the names under the Textron umbrella, including E-Z-GO golf carts, Dixie Chopper and Jacobsen lawn mowers, Cushman utility vehicles, TUG aircraft tow tractors, Bell Helicopters, Cessna, and Beechcraft aircraft.

