Textron Acquires Arctic Cat, Rebrands Bad Boy Off-Road
These are exciting times in the powersports industry, coming off Polaris' acquisition of off-road-accessories giant 4 Wheel Parts , commercial utility vehicle company Textron has announced its acquisition of Minnesota-based recreational vehicle manufacturer Arctic Cat. While you may not be familiar with the Textron name itself, you'll instantly recognize many of the names under the Textron umbrella, including E-Z-GO golf carts, Dixie Chopper and Jacobsen lawn mowers, Cushman utility vehicles, TUG aircraft tow tractors, Bell Helicopters, Cessna, and Beechcraft aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 13
|Shantael
|51
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC